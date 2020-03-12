EDMONTON -- Nine of the first eleven days of March had above-zero temperatures.

But that mild start to the month is about to come to an abrupt end.

Brace yourself for a few mornings in the -20s and afternoons in the minus teens.

The coldest days will be Friday and Saturday, but Sunday won't be TOO much better (sunnier, at least).

Milder air will return early next week.

Occasional snow showers and flurries will move through the Edmonton region today and again Fri/Saturday.

No significant accumulation is anticipated. But, visibility on area roads & highways may be reduced thanks to blowing snow.

Further south - a major snowstorm is set to affect areas from Calgary southward.

10-30 cm of snow is anticipated and wind speeds in the 40-60 km/h range.

Blizzard conditions are possible and, even if it doesn't quite meet the official criteria... NEAR-blizzard conditions will be likely in many areas.

If you are planning travel in southern Alberta for Friday/Saturday, it might be best to change your plans if possible. At the very least - be prepared.

The QE2 from Edmonton to Red Deer should be okay Friday/Saturday.

Conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate between Red Deer and Calgary

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Cloudy with snow showers this morning.

Cloudy with a 40% chance of flurries this afternoon.

Wind: North 20 gusting to 40 km/h

High: -3

Tonight - Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries.

9pm: -10

Friday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -19

Afternoon High: -14

Saturday - Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries.

Morning Low: -20

Afternoon High: -15

Sunday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -22

Afternoon High: -11

Monday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -3