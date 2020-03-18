Chilly end to an average winter: This is your Edmonton forecast
EDMONTON -- Even with a nasty cold snap in January, Edmonton's winter was pretty close to average temperature-wise.
I should point out... that means close to the 1981-2010 average (which is warmer than the 1971-2000 & 1961-1990 averages.)
In fact, this past winter continued along the longer-term warming trend and was warmer than the early to mid-1900 averages.
The season officially ends Thursday night and it's closing on a chillier-than-average note.
That's also the pattern we can expect to see through early Spring.
Average daytime highs over mid to late March go from +2 to +8.
We'll be closer to -5 for highs today and Thursday.
Friday looks a BIT warmer and then above zero by a couple degrees Sat/Sun.
Most models are NOT suggesting anyway runaway heating next week as temperatures should be near zero for daytime highs.
A couple days slightly above and a couple days slightly below.
HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:
- Today – Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries.
- Wind: 10-15 km/h
- High: -5
- Tonight - Cloudy periods overnight.
- 9pm: -9
- Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds. SPRING EQUINOX
- Morning Low: -16
- Afternoon High: -6
- Friday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -12
- Afternoon High: -3
- Saturday - Mainly sunny.
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: 3
- Sunday - Partly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -9
- Afternoon High: 2
- Monday - Mostly cloudy.
- Morning Low: -8
- Afternoon High: 0