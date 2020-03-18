EDMONTON -- Even with a nasty cold snap in January, Edmonton's winter was pretty close to average temperature-wise.

I should point out... that means close to the 1981-2010 average (which is warmer than the 1971-2000 & 1961-1990 averages.)

In fact, this past winter continued along the longer-term warming trend and was warmer than the early to mid-1900 averages.

The season officially ends Thursday night and it's closing on a chillier-than-average note.

That's also the pattern we can expect to see through early Spring.

Average daytime highs over mid to late March go from +2 to +8.

We'll be closer to -5 for highs today and Thursday.

Friday looks a BIT warmer and then above zero by a couple degrees Sat/Sun.

Most models are NOT suggesting anyway runaway heating next week as temperatures should be near zero for daytime highs.

A couple days slightly above and a couple days slightly below.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of a few flurries.

Wind: 10-15 km/h

High: -5

Tonight - Cloudy periods overnight.

9pm: -9

Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds. SPRING EQUINOX

Morning Low: -16

Afternoon High: -6

Friday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -12

Afternoon High: -3

Saturday - Mainly sunny.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 3

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -9

Afternoon High: 2