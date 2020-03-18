EDMONTON -- Even with a nasty cold snap in January, Edmonton's winter was pretty close to average temperature-wise.

I should point out... that means close to the 1981-2010 average (which is warmer than the 1971-2000 & 1961-1990 averages.)

In fact, this past winter continued along the longer-term warming trend and was warmer than the early to mid-1900 averages.

 

The season officially ends Thursday night and it's closing on a chillier-than-average note.

That's also the pattern we can expect to see through early Spring.

Average daytime highs over mid to late March go from +2 to +8.

 

We'll be closer to -5 for highs today and Thursday.

Friday looks a BIT warmer and then above zero by a couple degrees Sat/Sun.

 

Most models are NOT suggesting anyway runaway heating next week as temperatures should be near zero for daytime highs.

A couple days slightly above and a couple days slightly below.

 

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:  

  • Today – Mix of sun & cloud.  30% chance of a few flurries.
  • Wind:  10-15 km/h
  • High:  -5
  • Tonight - Cloudy periods overnight.
  • 9pm:  -9
  • Thursday - Sunny with a few clouds.  SPRING EQUINOX
  • Morning Low:  -16
  • Afternoon High:  -6
  • Friday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -12
  • Afternoon High:  -3
  • Saturday - Mainly sunny.
  • Morning Low:  -9
  • Afternoon High:  3
  • Sunday - Partly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -9
  • Afternoon High:  2
  • Monday - Mostly cloudy.
  • Morning Low:  -8
  • Afternoon High:  0