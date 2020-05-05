EDMONTON -- Get set for a return to warmer temperatures in the Edmonton region.

After a wet and cool Monday, we're off to a chilly start with much of the area near zero Tuesday morning.

But, it'll stay sunny for most of the day...the wind will stay light (10-15 km/h) and temperatures will climb into the high teens this afternoon.

Wednesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with a high of 20. But, it'll be gusty in the afternoon.

A low pressure system moving in from the west will help kick in that warm flow for us on Wednesday.

Further west, that system looks like it'll bring some rain to western AB (Grande Prairie south to Calgary).

Higher elevations in the foothills and mountains will likely get some snow.

Edmonton's next best chance at some showers comes Thursday night/early Friday.

LONG RANGE:

A cooler pattern is shaping up for the weekend with temperatures sliding into the low teens for Saturday and Mother's Day Sunday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

Wind - S 10-15

High: 18

Tonight - A few clouds.

9pm: 14

Wednesday - Sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Wind - SE 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon.

Morning Low: 5

Afternoon High: 20

Thursday - Mostly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 17

Risk of showers in the evening and/or overnight.

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Saturday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 13