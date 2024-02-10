Chinatown welcomes new year with new 2-day market

With the new moon comes a new market in Edmonton.

The inaugural Gather Chinatown Art Fair launched Saturday at the Edmonton Chinatown Multicultural Centre.

The launch coincided with the start of the Lunar New Year, a festival celebrated across Asian countries and diaspora communities around the world.

"Our event is just a celebration of togetherness and multiculturalism and celebrating the new year," said organizer and artist Emily Chu.

The holiday begins on the first new moon of the lunar calendar and ends with the first full moon 15 days later. In the Chinese Zodiac, 2024 will be the Year of the Dragon.

The market features more than 35 local vendors, as well as traditional celebrations, magic shows, Lion dances and family-friendly games and activities.

Chu said the event is a community-minded initiative aimed at supporting Chinatown and local artists.

The fair partnered with the Bissell Centre to collect winter clothing donations and give unhoused community members a space to showcase their art.

"We do have a group of artists within our community," said Sarah Dotimas with the Bissell Centre. "We're finding opportunities for our folks to be involved in markets like this so they can share and sell their artwork."

Three artists from the centre were there Saturday, selling woodwork, drawings and prints. The artists will keep 100 per cent of the profits from their art sales.

The market will run again Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.