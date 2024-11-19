Chiropractor charged with sexual assault in Edmonton

An Edmonton chiropractor has been charged with sexual assault.

Bradley Basaraba, 60, was charged with one count of sexual assault in May after a woman told police she was "innappropriately touched" during a hip adjustment in April at his practice, YEG Chiro and Neuro.

The Edmonton Police Service believes there may be more victims.

Anyone who feels they were assaulted is asked to call EPS at 780-424-4567.

In June, the College of Chiropractors of Alberta required Basaraba to practice under direct in-person supervision and to tell patients he's under investigation for unprofessional conduct.