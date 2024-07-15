EDMONTON
    • Chris Jones fired as head coach, GM of Edmonton Elks

    Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones reacts to an interception on his team while playing the B.C. Lions during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday July 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson) Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones reacts to an interception on his team while playing the B.C. Lions during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday July 29, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)
    Edmonton Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones has been terminated, the team announced Monday.

    Geroy Simon and Jarious Jackson have been named interim GM and head coach, respectively.

    This is a developing story; more to come…  

