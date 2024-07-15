Chris Jones fired as head coach, GM of Edmonton Elks
Edmonton Elks general manager and head coach Chris Jones has been terminated, the team announced Monday.
Geroy Simon and Jarious Jackson have been named interim GM and head coach, respectively.
This is a developing story; more to come…
