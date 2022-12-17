Christmas Bureau helps 51,000 Edmontonians have holiday meal

Volunteers helped support the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton as it delivered 1,400 holiday hampers on Saturday.

Those food deliveries and gift card donations will help around 51,000 Edmontonians to have a festive meal this year.

Adam Zawadiuk, Christmas Bureau executive director, said box assembly began Thursday, and all hampers were delivered by mid-afternoon Saturday.

The whole process is volunteer-driven, from hamper building to delivery, Zawadiuk added. Each box has a ham or turkey, cranberry sauce, juice, stuffing, and holiday treats.

"Everything you would need for a festive meal," Zawadiuk said.

Keri has been a hamper delivery driver for the past three years.

"They're so grateful," she told CTV News Edmonton. "It's good to give. It's good to contribute and find ways to help other people."