

CTV Edmonton





The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton has met its holiday campaign goal, and for the first time in four years, they met their goal before Christmas.

The organization raised $1.3M, and officials say they are thankful for the generosity of Edmontonians, and hope to increase the amount they can give to families in need next year.

“Its $80 for a family of four but to buy a traditional turkey for that amount we are not meeting inflation,” said Darlene Kowalchuk, executive director of the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton. “We definitely would like to take a look at this year for 2019 to be able to increase and to be able to gift a little bit more.”

Anyone who still wants to donate can do so on the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton's website.