EDMONTON -- Christmas is coming, and those who might need a little help during the holiday season can now apply to the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton.

Clients are encouraged to apply early to avoid long wait times.

Applications can be done online or by phone at 780-414-7695, Monday to Friday during business hours. Applications close Nov. 29.

The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton has been helping Edmontonians in need for 79 years. They expect to help 40,000 people this holiday season, and 50 per cent of those will be under the age of 18.