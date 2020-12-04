EDMONTON -- The Christmas Bureau is asking Edmontonians to donate anything they can after several of its fundraising campaigns were cancelled due to COVID-19.

The organization hopes to raise $1.4 million for its food program, and an additional $300,000 for its Adopt-a-Teen program, but it currently sits at only 20 per cent of the needed totals.

According to Katherine Stravropoulos, the marketing and communications manager for the charity, the bureau is now sending out mailers to some of the regular donors in an effort to boost the funds.

“This year we’ve had to get more creative with how we reach out to our donors.”

The current health pandemic has already effected the bureau’s Christmas in July event and Stravropoulos is concerned about the holiday campaign as well.

“Our major fundraising events take place in December and that’s where we usually see our large donations come in, and unfortunately they’re all cancelled this year.”

Need for the Christmas Bureau’s services are also expected to be higher than usual this season. Last year the charity provided help to 12,624 family units. This year, expectations are that will help over 14,500.

“This year we’re looking at, and very much on track for, at least 15 per cent increase in need. So that’s where the extra dollars are coming in.”

Stravropouls wants people to know that the bureau is currently accepting donations of all sizes as it tries to inch closer to its goals.

“If you cant make a large donation that’s okay, $5, $10, all the way up... every single dollar counts, this year especially.”

People can help the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton reach its goals at online.