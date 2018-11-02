December will mark 15 years since Lynda McCullough lost her daughter and only child. “Thankfully the last words we said to each other were I love you.”

McCullough’s daughter Jennifer Leigh, 21, was killed by a drunk driver. “Jennifer was driving a small Chevy Cavalier, the truck drove right through the car, our daughter died alone in a ditch,” she says. “Our daughter died for no reason, no reason whatsoever.”

Hoping to save other families the same pain, McCoullough joined the fight against impaired driving, sharing her story at MADD Edmonton & Area’s red ribbon campaign launch.

The campaign is now in its 31st year. “Continued focus and awareness and enforcement is critical.” says Amanda Sawatzky, President of MADD Edmonton & Area.

Police agree. So far this year Edmonton Police have made 1,098 impaired arrests and laid 1,828 impaired related charges. “We see it with frustrating regularity.” says EPS Acting Police Chief Kevin Brezinsky. “On average that’s more than 3 people a day being arrested for this crime in Edmonton alone.”

EPS also warning drivers there will be an increase in the number of check stops this holiday season. “In 2018, when all it takes is a quick tap on your cell phone to get a ride, it’s baffling that people still make the decision to drive impaired.”

In addition to police on the lookout, motorists are encouraged to call 9-1-1 if they suspect another driver is impaired. The initiative is part of the city’s Curb the Danger program which averages 800 calls each month. “I have absolutely no doubt that curb the danger has saved the lives of many people and we’ve prevented many serious crashes over the years.” says Barney Stevens with Curb the Danger.

“We don’t say don’t drink, we say take the time to think ahead and have a positive plan in place,” says Lynda McCullough. “We don’t celebrate Christmas anymore. Christmas is all about family, children, loved ones and that has been taken away from us.”

She hopes people will think of her daughter and the impact impaired driving can have on so many people this holiday season.