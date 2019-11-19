EDMONTON -- Christmas is coming, and a local group is working to bring the spirit of the season to the city with a four-week-long festival.

The Edmonton Christmas Market will start Nov. 28 and run Thursdays to Saturdays at ATB Place. It will feature outdoor market vendors, light installations, winter carnival games, a family-friendly beverage garden, and photos with Santa.

There will also be an indoor market and a series of festive workshops.

The event is the brainchild of Wild Heart Collective, the team that produces the 124 Grand Market, in partnership with other local partners.

Tickets for the event range from $3 to $10 and can be purchased online, but admission for the first hour on Thursday and Friday will be by donation to the Edmonton Food Bank.

Heated underground parking at ATB Place will be at a discounted rate of $5 starting at 3 p.m. on event days.