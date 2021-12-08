Christmas market takes over Fort Edmonton Park

Edmonton's Christmas Market opened at Fort Edmonton Park Wednesday afternoon, offering family-friendly activities and holiday shopping opportunities.

The market features local vendors offering home goods, jewelery, clothing and more.

"We just did a massive expansion on the midway, so it's very exciting to have an event like this here," said Danielle Folkerts, social media specialist for Fort Edmonton Park.

The park fully reopened in July after 3 years of renovation, including expanding the midway and adding the Indigenous Peoples Experience.

The start of the market marked the first time the carousel was in operation since before the midway closed for renovations.

"You can come and go on the carousel, wagon rides, Santa's here, there's amazing food and beverage services and tons of events for families as well," said Folkerts.

The Edmonton Christmas Market is at Fort Edmonton Park from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online. Children 12 and under get into the market for free.

Proof of double vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours is required to attend the event.

Visitors are required to wear a mask.