EDMONTON -- Christ Lutheran Church held the outdoor pop-up Christmas market in Fort Saskatchewan on Saturday.

It's put on by the hospital gift shop because visitors generally aren't allowed in hospital right now.

They're selling scarves, mittens, and especially masks

“The masks we try and sell reasonably priced so people will wear them. Because we volunteer in the hospital, we like to encourage people to do healthy things, and wearing a mask is a healthy thing for everyone right now,” said organizer Judy Wolf.

It's run by volunteers, and the funds raised will go towards bursaries for local high schools.