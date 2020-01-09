EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has begun collecting natural Christmas trees that will be chipped and composted at the Edmonton Waste Management Centre.

More than 9,737 natural Christmas trees were collected in 2019, weighing over 109 tonnes.

Trees need to be free of all ornaments and decorations in order to be acceptable for composting.

Residents are asked to put their tree next to their usual waste collection area and to keep it clear of ice and snow.

Trees will be picked up before the end of the month. Pick up may not be the same day as waste collection.

Apartment and condo residents can drop off trees at Eco Stations or community Recycling Depots until January 31.

Artificial trees in good condition can be donated to the Reuse Centre. Artificial trees in poor condition can be dropped off at an Eco Station or put in the regular garbage.

The City of Edmonton has been collecting and recycling natural Christmas trees since 1990.