EDMONTON -- Two fires that happened the same night within five kilometres of each other in Two Hills County are being investigated by RCMP as suspicious.

Police and fire crews were first called on July 24 to a house fire just before midnight in a rural area south of Two Hills.

While there, a second fire was reported three kilometres away.

Both buildings were empty, but the church at the second blaze could not be saved.

RCMP are looking to speak to the people in two vehicles that were seen in the area at that time:

a white Ford F-250 or F-350 single cab that had a headache rack, cab and fog lights, and red tidy tank; and

a four-door Ford F-250 or F-350 that had a canopy and possibly a roof rack.

Investigators are also asking anyone who was near Range Road 133 and Warwick Road between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. that night and saw something suspicious to report it.