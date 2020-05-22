EDMONTON -- Faith groups got a chance to ask Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw questions about how to reopen safely.

On Thursday evening, religious leaders from across Alberta took part in a telephone town hall with Premier Jason Kenney and Hinshaw.

Many had questions around capacity and singing.

The province reiterated that the advised size of a service is either one third the normal congregation size, or 50 people, whichever is smaller.

Congregational and choir singing is prohibited, as it has been proven to easily spread the virus.

"If we are thinking about relaxing the guidelines around singing it would be with additional measures such as masks potentially,” said Hinshaw. “Again, if we can find evidence that would reduce the risk, or if we are able to determine evidence around distancing so if people are a certain distance apart whether that’s enough to lower the risk of spread."

Many large congregations are staying online for now until capacity restrictions loosen.