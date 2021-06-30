EDMONTON -- Flames broke out at a church north of Edmonton around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

As of 6 a.m., crews were still on scene dousing St. Jean Baptiste Parish, but the Roman Catholic church on Morinville's Main Street had been badly damaged and fire departments from neighbouring communities had been called in to help.

Construction on the church finished in 1907 and it hosted its first mass on Jan. 1, 1908.

It is named after Father Jean Baptiste Morin, who led several Francophone families to the Morinville area from Quebec in 1891.

Officials have not said how the fire was started.

RC Church in Morinville, AB this morning around 0445/0500 as seen from Hwy 2 heading to Edmonton! pic.twitter.com/JnBi0yKh1S — Sheila Woodyard (@Piglets_Eeyore) June 30, 2021

Across the country, several Catholic churches have burned to the ground or been vandalized after hundreds of bodies were found at former residential school sites in B.C. and Saskatchewan, including five in B.C.

One of two fires at churches in the Calgary area is believed to have been deliberately set, say RCMP.

And a statue outside Edmonton's Polish Catholic Church was vandalized with red paint.

Morinville is some 30 kilometres northwest of Alberta's capital city.

