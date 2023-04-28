Church northeast of Edmonton destroyed by fire, police investigating

Police are investigating after a church in a hamlet northeast of Edmonton was destroyed by a fire.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Friday in the hamlet of Cherry Grove, near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.

Firefighters from Cold Lake, Bonnyville, La Corey and Iron River came to fight the fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Despite their efforts, the church was destroyed.

A second smaller fire was also discovered at the Cherry Grove Canada Post office, but officials say the fire was put out before it could do significant damage.

Both fires are being considered suspicious.

"We found some evidence on site that makes the fire very suspicious," said Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority (BRFA) Regional Fire Chief Dan Heney. "The way the fire was acting also indicates it's suspicious."

"Our prayers and sympathies are with the community in Cherry Grove,” said Reeve Barry Kalinski. "This is a devastating loss, especially knowing the high possibility both were set deliberately. We hope that anyone with information about either fire comes forward."

Anyone with information about either fire is asked to call BRFA at 780-826-4755.

Cherry Grove is about 290 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cherry Grove, Alta. is seen on Google Street View in an image from Sept. 2009.