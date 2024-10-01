Church on Alexander First Nation a 'total loss' after fire

A Roman Catholic church on Alexander First Nation was destroyed in a fire on Monday, local RCMP say.

The blaze at Highway 642 and Range Road 272, near the community's hall, was reported to Morinville RCMP around 12:40 a.m.

Firefighters from the First Nation, Sturgeon County and Morinville helped to extinguish the flames but police called the destruction a "total loss."

Although the investigation into the cause of the fire is in its early stages, RCMP said the "circumstances around this fire do appear suspicious."

Monday, Sept. 30, is recognized in Canada as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, commemorating the victims and survivors of residential schools.

Alexander First Nation is located about 50 kilometres north of Edmonton.