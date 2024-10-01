EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Church on Alexander First Nation badly damaged in fire: RCMP

    RCMP generic
    A church on Alexander First Nation was extensively damaged in a fire on Monday, local RCMP say.

    The blaze at Highway 642 and Range Road 272, near the community's hall, was reported to Morinville RCMP around 12:40 a.m.

    Firefighters from the First Nation, Sturgeon County and Morinville helped to extinguish the flames.

    RCMP are investigating the cause of the fire.

    Monday, Sept. 30, is recognized in Canada as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, commemorating the victims and survivors of residential schools.

    Alexander First Nation is located about 50 kilometres north of Edmonton. 

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

