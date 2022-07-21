Church volunteer mistaken as child abductor in northern Alberta: RCMP

Mounties in northern Alberta say they are no longer searching for a man who attempted to lure a child away on vacation, having investigated and identified him as a church volunteer looking for camp participants.

Police on Thursday issued a notice that a man in a dark blue SUV approached a five-year-old playing in their yard on Woodland Cree First Nation one day earlier and asked them to get in to go on vacation.

He reportedly left when the child's mom went outside.

A similar report was made involving a group of children from the area.

Police gave the public a description of the man and asked for tips.

However, on Friday, RCMP said "no attempted child abduction occurred."

"The alleged suspect was a volunteer of a church group who was running a children’s day camp and was attempting to solicit children to join their camp due to low enrolment," Mounties said in a statement.

They added that the volunteer went to RCMP after seeing a photo of himself on social media and was "fully cooperative" in the investigation.