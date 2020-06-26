EDMONTON -- Two 17-year-olds from Fairview are facing charges after vehicles, businesses and homes were spray painted and cough syrup was added to gas tanks.

At least 26 incidents of vandalism were reported to police between June 5 and 7.

The hockey arena, fine arts building, elementary school, shopping mall, hardware store, two churches and eight homes were spray painted. The damage is estimated at $30,000.

At least 17 vehicles had cough syrup poured in their gas tanks, causing about $5,000 worth of damage. Several vehicles were also spray painted.

Classic Collision removed the graffiti from nearly a dozen vehicles and several commercial buildings at no cost to victims.

The teens have been charged with 26 counts of mischief over $5,000 and released. They are scheduled to appear in Fairview Provincial Court on Sept. 9.

“This is an example of how the Fairview RCMP, along with community members and businesses have come together to help each other during a difficult time,” said Sgt. Greg Beach, Detachment Commander of Fairview RCMP in a news release.

The teens cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Fairview is about 550 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.