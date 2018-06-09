The Churchill LRT station is currently closed while Edmonton police investigate a sudden death Saturday afternoon.

EPS confirmed to CTV News they are investigating a sudden death, but did not provide any more details.

The City of Edmonton said replacement buses will be taking passengers between Central and Stadium on the Capital Line and Central and MacEwan on the Metro Line while Churchill is closed.

The disruption could last several hours, according to the city, and they recommend fans attending Saturday night’s rugby game between Canada and Scotland to leave early for Commonwealth Stadium.