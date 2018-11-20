Buses will replace LRT service while officials work at the scene of an incident at Churchill Station, Edmonton Transit Service said Tuesday afternoon.

ETS said a track-level incident happened around 3:47 p.m., causing a “major LRT disruption” at the location.

Churchill Station was closed for a police investigation, and ETS anticipated significant delays in downtown Edmonton.

Buses will offer transit between Central and Stadium LRT stations. 

 

More to come…