

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Buses will replace LRT service while officials work at the scene of an incident at Churchill Station, Edmonton Transit Service said Tuesday afternoon.

ETS said a track-level incident happened around 3:47 p.m., causing a “major LRT disruption” at the location.

Churchill Station was closed for a police investigation, and ETS anticipated significant delays in downtown Edmonton.

Buses will offer transit between Central and Stadium LRT stations.

Major LRT disruption at Churchill station due to an incident at track level. Bus replacement service being arranged to run between Central and Stadium LRT stations. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) November 20, 2018

More to come…