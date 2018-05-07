Edmonton Fire investigators said a weekend blaze in the city’s west end was started by a cigarette that was put out in a plant pot outside.

Firefighters were called to the home in Lewis Estates, on 92A Avenue and 208 Street at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

A second alarm was called less than 20 minutes later, the fire was deemed under control by 12:39 a.m. – it was out just after 2 a.m.

Edmonton Fire said there were no civilian injuries, but two firefighters were taken to hospital with minor injuries. They were released from hospital later in the day.

Investigators found a cigarette, that had been put out in a pot containing potting soil on the outdoor deck started the blaze. Damage has been pegged at $450,000 for the structure, and $50,000 for contents, for a total of $500,000.

Officials said smoking materials should be put out in deep ashtrays, made of non-combustible material, and to make sure cigarette butts are wet before they’re disposed of. More details on properly disposing of cigarettes can be found online.