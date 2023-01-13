Cinema in northeast Edmonton closed permanently

Cineplex Cinemas Movies 12 in Clareview closed last weekend.

Movies 12, located at 50 Street and 130 Avenue, was known for cheaper movies.

Cineplex told CTV News Edmonton workers were offered the chance to transfer to another theatre in Edmonton.

Movies 12, located at 50 Street and 130 Avenue, closed on Jan. 8, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton)

"We thank the community for their support of Cineplex Cinemas Movies 12 Edmonton over the years and look forward to welcoming them to our nearby Cineplex Cinemas Manning Town Centre theatre," said Judy Lung, a Cineplex communications director.

"This theatre offers newer amenities and enhanced movie experiences that our guests love such as UltraAVX and RealD 3D."

The company did not say why Movies 12 closed.