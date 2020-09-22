EDMONTON -- An Edmonton theatre company is acknowledging a lack of representation in its 50-year history and making a commitment to be better going forward.

The Citadel Theatre released its Inclusivity & Diversity report Tuesday. The report outlines how Black, Indigenous and people of colour, women, deaf, disabled and non-binary people have been represented in the organization and on its stages.

"While the Report shows improvement in recent seasons on stage, it also illustrates an ongoing and urgent need for representation from BIPOC and disabled personnel behind-the-scenes," the release reads. "We acknowledge that transparency and accountability are only the early steps towards ensuring our operation reflects the makeup of our community."

On Oct. 5, 2020, the Citadel is hosting a digital community forum on the report. The feedback will help guide structural changes and future commitments.

"We are proud to be part of Edmonton’s vibrant theatre community and look forward to working hand-in-hand with our colleagues to create lasting systemic change at the Citadel, and throughout the arts in Edmonton,” artistic director Daryl Cloran said in a written release.

I'm grateful for the hard work the @citadeltheatre team has done putting together this report on the composition of our staff, artists and boards over the past 10+ years. It's a really clear picture of who the Citadel was in the past, who we are today, and who we need to become. https://t.co/1hzHzM6dIt — Daryl Cloran (@DarylCloran) September 21, 2020

Allegations of harassment came to light in 2018, when Cloran acknowledged that several people had come forward since his tenure began in 2016. He said bullying and harassment would no longer be tolerated and that the organization was working to change its culture and policies.

The previous artistic director, Bob Baker, was kicked out of the Canadian Actors' Equity Association in September 2019 after a disciplinary committee decision.

Baker was the artistic director of the Citadel from 1999-2016.

On Sept. 10, the Citadel also added a commitment to increasing representation to its mandate. By the 2024/25 season, the organization will have 35 per cent or more BIPOC and 50 per cent or more women and non-binary representation among staff and contractors.