Citadel Theatre warns patrons of possible data breach

Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre says a third-party vendor it does business with may have been exposed during a data breach.

In a written statement to customers, the theatre said the breach does not contain any sensitive information beyond names and email addresses, and that it has been assured by a privacy expert that the data has not been misused or publicly distributed.

Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to reach out to the team at the Citadel by calling 780-425-1820.