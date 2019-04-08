

The City of Edmonton has accepted responsibility for the death of three cats in the care of the Animal Care and Control Centre last May.

The cats were transported from the ACCC to another city facility on May 18, 2018 as part of a pilot program that rehomes feral cats at city warehouses or storage yards.

All three cats died within a day of being transferred from the ACCC.

Animal Care and Control Director Ron Gabruck, vet technician Amy Buijze, and ACCC employees Jessica Stern and Maya Dery, were charged with non-criminal charges by the Alberta SPCA in connection with the death of the cats.

On April 8, 2019, the city pleaded guilty to a regulatory charge under the Animal Protection Act, and the charges against the city employees were dropped.

The city was fined $1,000 under the Animal Protection Act for "causing an animal to be in distress."

“As an organization we accept full responsibility for this incident and we are seeking ways to strengthen and improve procedures and guidelines related to the feral cat rehoming program that was suspended in 2018,” said David Aitken, Branch Manager of Community Standards and Neighbourhoods. “The staff at our Animal Care & Control Centre care deeply for animals. Situations like this deepen our resolve to find a new way to help unadoptable feral cats find new homes.”

Following the conclusion of the case, the city plans to relaunch the feral cat rehoming program by the end of 2019 once necessary checks and balances have been completed.

The program, known as the Blue Collar Cat Pilot Program, was launched in March 2018 to find homes for feral cats brought into the ACCC. The animals are spayed or neutered, and taken to city warehouses or storage yards where they are fed and watered in exchange for keeping the rodent population under control.

The city says there are approximately 65,000 feral cats in Edmonton. Most have not been socialized with humans, and can show aggression. About 800 cats are brought into the ACCC every year. If homes can’t be found for them, they are euthanized.

Thirty-three feral cats were rehomed as part of the Blue Collar Cat Pilot Program between March and May of 2018.