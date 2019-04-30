City councillors will spend an extra $3.5 million in the 2019 operating budget.

Councillors will spend another $1,572,000 on the Edmonton Exhibition Lands to maintain the site before it’s demolished.

“We’ve got to secure the site, and then move into demolition and then removal of those buildings ultimately,” Mayor Don Iveson said.

The partnership between the city and ENMAX Corporation will see $637,000 for the Downtown District Energy—a project that will set up 10 buildings on a shared energy system to help Edmonton meet its emissions targets.

Startup Edmonton will hire three new full-time employees that will act as recruiters at universities for startups with $250,000.

“I don't understand why we need three full-time employees to let students know that Startup Edmonton exists,” Ward 4 Councillor Aaron Paquette said.

The Alberta Avenue and Jasper Place revitalization projects will get $521,000 over the next two years; the Art Gallery can continue its Free Admission Program thanks to $250,000; and an extra $230,000 will be used to enforce the Animal Protection Act.

“We’re dipping into savings a little bit, knowing we’re going to have income to pay it back within the four-year cycle,” Iveson said.

The 2.6 tax increase will not be affected.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Jeremy Thompson reports