The City of Edmonton extended its Vehicle Noise Monitoring Project until August—and drivers who break the law could be penalized.

The project collected decibel data with cameras and microphones in certain locations starting last August. They capture hundreds of violations that exceeded the 85-decibel threshold every day.

“I’ve had people that won’t go to a patio on Whyte Avenue anymore because you can’t hear the person sitting across from you,” Ward 8 Councillor Ben Henderson said.

Now councillors want the pilot project to include enforcement. Fines will be $250, and there will be peace officers where there is noise monitoring equipment.

“If the word gets out there that this equipment is illegal and it’s not going to be on the road and we’re gonna do enforcement around it, I think you’ll see people behaving a little bit more quickly. But right now there’s so little risk of being caught because we’re just not doing the enforcement,” Henderson said.

Results from the pilot project with the enforcement aspect will be presented to councillors by late October.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Dan Grummett