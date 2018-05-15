The City of Edmonton has announced the opening dates for its five outdoor pools.

Fred Broadstock and Queen Elizabeth outdoor pools will open for the summer on May 19.

Mill Creek outdoor pool is set to open on June 1, Oliver follows on June 9, and Borden Natural Swimming Pool will open on June 22.

All pools will be free this summer, the city said.

The district spray sparks (Callingwood, Castle Downs, G. Edmund Kelly, Glengarry, Jackie Parker Park and Mill Woods, Kinsmen) opened on May 12, and local neighbourhood sites will open on May 25.

Hours can change due to weather. For facility notifications, click here.