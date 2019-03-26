A full schedule of maintenance projects means trains will not be running to NAIT over the spring and summer, amidst a number of other improvement projects that will affect service.

Central Station upgrades

The Central Station platform will be closed to customers from April 6 to 27 while the city upgrades its lighting and ceiling tiles. While the LRT will still pass through Central Station, it will not stop to pick up or drop off passengers.

Instead, riders are asked to use the Bay/Enterprise Square and Churchill stations.

The Capital and Metro Line trains will run every 20 minutes for the first three weekends in April to help complete the work.

NAIT station closed for 66 Street tunnel renewal

Over four months, between April 28 and August 30, the city will replace the rails in the 66 Street tunnel between the Coliseum and Belvedere stations.

As a result, only one side of the tracks will be open and the north and south trains will need to alternate.

Capital and Metro Line trains will run on a 12-minute cycle during peak hours between Churchill and the north terminal of each LRT line. Additionally, trains will run at a six-minute frequency between Century Park and Churchill during peak hours.

The city said five-car trains will operate on both lines during the busiest period to offset the reduced frequency of the Capital Line. This will be the first time outside of testing that five-car trains run on the Metro Line.

However, LRT service to NAIT will be suspended, as that station cannot accommodate five-car trains.

“NAIT Station is a temporary station at three cars because we knew there would be a future extension coming,” said Brad Smid, director of the Valley Line LRT delivery.

“Keep in mind, at the time the Metro Line was built, that three-car platform, the airport was still operating, so we couldn’t encroach into the airport lands.”

A larger NAIT station will be built once the LRT extends into Blatchford.

Those travelling to and from the school will have to use ETS bus routes 8 or 9, which run every 15 minutes. The Metro Line will start and end at Kingsway/RAH Station instead.

The city said it understands the work will cause temporary inconvenience for riders, but called it “crucial to maintain the safety and functionality of the Capital Line.”

It thanked riders for their patience.

Stadium Station closures

The LRT will be closed between Churchill and Clareview Stations on three weekends throughout the summer:

May 18 – 20

June 8 – 9

July 6 – 7

During this time, the city will be working on an access road between Stadium Road and 84 Street, as well as a crosswalk between the station and development.

Buses will run between Clareview and Churchill every seven to eight minutes during the closures.

Other project dates to be announced

Five LRT stations will receive new platform warning tiles in May: Clareview, MacEwan, Kingsway/RAH, Southgate, and Health Sciences/Jubilee.

The work will mean changes to train schedules after 7 p.m. on week days and throughout the weekend, when the Capital and Metro Line trains will run at a 20-minute frequency (instead of the usual 15 minutes).

Both the tiling upgrades and work at Central Station received support from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

The city has yet to announce the dates for this work.

With files from Jeremy Thompson