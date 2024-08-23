City announces winners for best gardens and yards in Edmonton

The City of Edmonton crowned its winners for the Front Yards in Bloom 2024.

This Falconer Heights yard won third place in the Tiny Yards category for Best Yards in Bloom 2024 in an undated photo. (Courtesy: City of Edmonton)This year marks the 25th year of the city-wide tradition to help cultivate community spirit and add to Edmonton's scenery.

Categories for best gardens included general yards, tiny yards, balconies, edible gardens, public and natural spaces. The Parkdale Cromdale Community League was runner-up for Best Public Spaces in Best Yards in Bloom 2024 in an undated photo. (Courtesy: City of Edmonton)Some notable gardens this year are the edible garden at PHD Farm located at 9632 69a St. in the Ottewell neighbourhood and the Iglesia Ni Cristo church at 13428 127 St. in the Wellington neighbourhood. Most of the entries are private properties.

This yard won first place in the Natural Spaces category in the Best Yards in Bloom 2024 in an undated photo. (Courtesy: City of Edmonton)A complete list of the winners can be found on the City of Edmonton's website.