City officials apologized Tuesday afternoon, and put a stop to planned changes to EPark enforcement, after public outcry.

The changes would implement digital cameras to scan licence plates to validate parking. That new system would not be able to detect parking placards for people with disabilities.

The changes were set to go into effect July 15.

Drivers with placards were notified of the change with a letter sent June 13, the city said the new technology would be a more efficient way to handle parking violations and improve its ability to respond to complaints and enforcement during major events.

However, the change would mean placard holders would not be allowed to use on-street parking spaces for free for up to two hours, as they had been able to for years.

Gord Cebryk, deputy city manager for City Operations, spoke to council Tuesday and apologized. He said administration had heard concerns that arose after the letter was sent out. The city plans to consult with their accessibility advisory committee and will review the number of parking spots.

“What will happen is our administration will work on creating a significant number of accessible parking stalls throughout downtown Edmonton and throughout the core, and making sure that that is in place before any changes are made,” City Councillor Andrew Knack said.

One option being considered is a readable tag for drivers with disabilities.