

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton councillor who would like to see the city provide free transit says removing user fees would be beneficial to both riders and operators.

In committee Monday, Aaron Paquette announced his intention to ask City Council administration to put together a report outlining the pros and cons of eliminating fees and consider launching a one-year pilot program.

In part, Paquette has asked the report to compare the benefits and estimated savings to the city and its partners in the areas of pass programs (such as the U-Pass, Donate-a-Ride, AISH and AB Works), increased accessed to employment and health opportunities, and impact on commute times and road congestion.

He has also asked the city to examine redirecting existing resources for payment enforcement toward other departments, such as security, with the goal of increasing safety throughout the system.

According to the city, the transit system provides an estimated 86 million rides every year.

The system costs more than $320 million annually, and generates $131 million in revenue.

Paquette will make the motion for the report at the next City Council meeting on October 9.

With files from Nahreman Issa