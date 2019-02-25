The City of Edmonton is asking the provincial and federal governments for $1.127 billion to build affordable housing projects over the next five years.

The city wants to build 5,000 new units with the money: over 3,600 apartments, 920 permanent supportive housing suites, 180 secondary suites and 233 seniors’ apartments.

There are also 14 developer-sponsored projects.

Mayor Don Iveson joined the Edmonton Non-Profit Housing Provider Working Group to ask for the funding.

“That'll keep people out of jail and out of hospitals and it will pay for itself very, very quickly,” Iveson said Monday.

“We want to attack and prioritize the areas of highest need because we think that's where the biggest payback is for all orders of government, and for the dignity of those people in those circumstances.”

The city already committed $140 million for the projects in its 2019-2022 budget.

Approximately 48,550 Edmonton households spend over 30 per cent of their income to maintain adequate housing. Just under half of these households spend more than half of their gross income on housing costs, putting them at higher risk of losing their house or becoming unable to afford other essentials.