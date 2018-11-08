Starting Monday, Nov. 12, security guards will start patrolling ETS transit centres and stations.

The city has hired a third party contractor to deploy guards at 25 ETS facilities that have had at least one major incident reported in the last 5 years. “We’re committed to keeping our transit system safe and accelerating security initiatives to make it safer,” says Eddie Robar, ETS Branch Manager.

Security guards will spend the majority of their shift at an assigned LRT station, then when it closes for the night, will move to another transit facility. Robar says “having onsite security guards is one of the best ways to deter crime and disorder.”

The security guards will wear highly visible jackets or vests and work closely with transit peace officers and Edmonton Police. They will also receive training specific to the areas they patrol.