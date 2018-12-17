

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





With main roads now snow free, the City of Edmonton turned its attention to residential areas Monday morning.

Besides blading, crews will apply sand to get rid of ice. The city said workers will be out 24 hours a day to finish within seven days.

“We recognize that the freezing rain and numerous freeze-thaw cycles have made for conditions that require a city-wide approach in residential areas,” Infrastructure Operations General Supervisor Andrew Grant said.

Residents are asked to keep their vehicles off the road when their street is bladed.

To find out when crews will be in your area, visit Edmonton.ca/blading.