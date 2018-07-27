A staffer at the City of Edmonton’s 311 call centre says they’re on the receiving end of verbal abuse at work on a daily basis, and wants better support from their employer to deal with calls of that nature.

The call rep, who asked to remain anonymous to protect their job, said they hear abusive language regularly.

“From being called an ‘N-word’ to ‘uneducated’, to ‘why are you there? You can’t speak English?’” they said.

“It’s just appalling how citizens treat 311.”

“To see what people have been saying to our staff is really, really concerning,” Councillor Andrew Knack told CTV News, and said even a small number of abusive calls are not okay.

“Yelling at a call representative or using some of the words that have been used is never acceptable, in any case,” Knack said.

The director of the call centre, Maria Schrijvers told CTV News the overall number of extreme calls is relatively low.

“Less than half a per cent, I would actually categorize into the very difficult type of situation,” Schrijvers said.

She said there are policies in place to help employees handle such situations.

“If the employee feels that isn’t going to be helpful, and this is truly an extreme situation, they are absolutely empowered to terminate that call,” Schrijvers said.

However, the operator who spoke to CTV News said more needs to be done by their employer to address the issue.

“Don’t allow us to be verbally abused, don’t allow us to be screamed at and called derogatory names, that’s what needs to be changed there.”

“The citizens need to know that we are just like them. We’re human beings.”

Schrijvers insisted the city is constantly trying to improve the way abusive calls are handled – including evaluating training.

“It is absolutely critical for us to take steps to protect and provide an environment for our employees that is safe,” Schrijvers said.

Knack, on the other hand, said frustrated Edmontonians shouldn’t direct their anger towards 311 staff.

“There are going to be times where the outcome of your call is not what you wanted,” Knack said. “But you don’t take that out on the 311 call rep. You call your councillor.”

With files from Bill Fortier