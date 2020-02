EDMONTON -- The City of Edmonton has cancelled the outdoor activities scheduled for Family Day at city hall because of the cold temperatures.

The indoor activities include crafts and family-friendly entertainment including a magician, roving performers and an Alberta Musical Theatre performance of Sleeping Beauty.

The event at city hall is free of charge and runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday.