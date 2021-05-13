EDMONTON -- City crews painted crosswalks last night to help celebrate diversity and Pride Week.

The crosswalk at 109 Street and 104 Avenue near MacEwan University was painted and three more crossings will be painted next Monday to help show Edmonton is an inclusive city.

“Edmonton is committed to vibrancy as we recover from COVID-19,” Jill Chesley, senior diversity and inclusion consultant with the city, said in a statement.

This year the crosswalk features a chevron of black, brown, light blue, pink, and white to represent queer people of colour and transgender individuals.

“These crosswalks contribute to a safe and inclusive Edmonton,” Chesley added.

The three additional crossings will be painted at 104 Street and 84 Avenue, 106 Street and 82 Avenue, 108 Street and 82 Avenue.

The city will also have an Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) bus wrapped with celebratory artwork promoting pride.

Called the ‘Pride Bus,’ it will be seen throughout Edmonton on regular ETS routes.