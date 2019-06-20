It was a celebration of Indigenous people and culture at City Centre Mall Thursday, the start of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

The event showcased the sounds and colours of dancing, drumming and singing by Indigenous artists, out of the rain in downtown Edmonton.

First proclaimed in 1996, it is celebrated every year on June 21st.

It’s a day for all Canadians to recognize and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures and outstanding contributions of Indigenous people in the past, present and future.

Alberta is home to over a quarter million Indigenous people, including 114,000 Métis and 2,500 Inuit.

There are 48 First Nations in the province.