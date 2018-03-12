The City of Edmonton announced Monday that warm conditions had prompted officials to close city toboggan hills, and certain outdoor rinks.

On the city’s website, each of the city’s six toboggan hills had been closed for the season.

Please note our toboggan hills are now closed. The warm conditions have made it too icy for tobogganing. Some IceWays and outdoor skating rinks might also be closed. To check the current status see: https://t.co/wRLpfCZo5L #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/uEtkLLAld3 — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) March 12, 2018

Details on toboggan hill and outdoor rink status can be found on the City of Edmonton website.