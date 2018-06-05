The urban gondola project that would connect downtown and Whyte Avenue is losing steam.

The committee discussed the report by the Edmonton Transit System Advisory Board (ETSAB) Tuesday, and even though some councillors don’t necessarily dislike the idea, they are hesitant to fund a project that could cost tens of millions of dollars.

“We have a very, very challenging capital budget ahead of us for the next few years,” Ward 9 Councillor Tim Cartmell said. “I would not be able to support any investment at all.”

The report outlines a number of benefits – high passenger capacity, traffic alleviation and environmental friendliness – but it would have to be used by commuters to be viable, not just tourists.

The other argument against the gondola comes down to need.

“It would be a gem for sure in the City of Edmonton, if it was feasible, but every community wants a gem, and some people are still waiting for sidewalks,” Ward 4 Councillor Aaron Paquette said.

The City would need to conduct a feasibility study, which would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, in order to evaluate the gondola’s impact. The committee asked city staff to get a firm estimate and report back in October.

With files from Jeremy Thompson