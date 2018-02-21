

Dan Grummett and Julia Parrish, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton's Community Services Committee voted Wednesday to lift the city's year-long ban on combative sports events early, and City Council is expected to vote on the recommendation in the coming days.

The year-long moratorium was issued in December, 2017 by councillors who cited concerns with operations of the Edmonton Combative Sports Commission's (ECSC) Administrative branch following the June 2017 death of local boxer Tim Hague.

A third-party review into Hague's death by accounting firm Meyers Norris Penny (MNP) put forward 18 recommendations to improve fighter safety standards.

The vote came after City administration and the ECSC presented a report updating progress on nine of those recommendations.

City Council is expected to vote to lift the ban February 28.