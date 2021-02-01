EDMONTON -- The city is considering financial compensation for businesses negatively affected by construction.

Councillors have been looking into a financial assistance policy similar to one Montreal put into place at the start of 2019. The $25 million subsidy gave each business up to $30,000 per year.

A business located in areas affected by major construction had to prove its gross profits dropped by more than 15 per cent due to the work.

“Construction disruption is a reality for all of us in the city, and that we build these projects so that life will be made better afterwards, and the city needs some flexibility to be able to do that,” Mayor Don Iveson said Monday. “So I’m not sold that we should go there yet, and I’m not sure how we would fund it at this stage."

Council will debate the proposal next week.