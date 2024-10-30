City council sells land, historic building downtown to non-profit group for women’s shelter

The City of Edmonton is one step closer to constructing 19 transitional housing units for women.

On Wednesday, Edmonton’s city council’s executive committee agreed to sell the land to Edmonton City Centre Church Cooperation (E4C) for $1,000 in the Quarters neighbourhood near downtown.

“They’ve been a great neighbour, and their new building will continue to serve Edmontonians in that way, but they’ll be bringing in office administrative staff, which will add a lot of activity and vibrancy to the area,” Ward O-day'min Coun. Anne Stevenson said at city hall.

The land, located next to Kinistinaw Park, is worth about $3 million. It also features the Joseph Reed Residence, which is on Edmonton’s historic resource inventory list.

The 1912 building doesn’t have official designation and isn’t protected.

E4C plans to demolish the building to make way for its new shelter and affordable housing. The project would also become the organization’s new headquarters for its 100 employees work.

“We understand that you want to be part of a community and you want to have eyes on the park,” E4C chief executive officer Barbara Spencer said. "We want to have the community and the seniors that are in the Chinese Seniors Lodge feel really comfortable about coming out their front door."

The project would also be expected to encourage more development in the Quarters, where the city has spent roughly $100 million on infrastructure, like the nearby park and LRT stop.

E4C will decide early next year whether to move ahead with construction.