EDMONTON -- Edmonton's city council will discuss a draft bylaw that would mandate masks in all indoor public spaces in the city on Wednesday.

The proposed bylaw would expand on an emergency advisory committee decision to make face coverings mandatory in city facilities and on public transit, which begins on Aug. 1.

If the bylaw is passed, masks will be required in retail stores, entertainment venues, rec centres, vehicle rentals and more.

The rule would not apply to anyone under the age of two, those who cannot put on or remove the mask on their own, and those who cannot due to a physical or mental concern or limitation.

On Tuesday, Premier Jason Kenney repeated his government's position that a blanket approach to mask rules wouldn't make sense.

"This is a very very big and diverse province," he said. " I think applying the logic of a crowded bus in a downtown core to a far flung rural areas that are sparsely populated and have no active cases would actually be counterproductive to social acceptance of mask wearing."

But Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson, who criticized the premier for 'dumping' the responsibility on municipalities last week, said there is risk in only relying on local policies.

"Quite frankly in a busy suburban grocery store, whether it’s in St. Albert or whether it’s in Edmonton, it’s one metropolitan economy. It’s one labour market, it’s one commutership," Iveson said. "And the challenge is for the City of Edmonton to have to make the decision just for the City of Edmonton leaves open the possibility that a neighbouring municipality might take a different measure."

On July 28, Strathcona County Council voted to make masks mandatory in indoor County facilities and on transit as of Aug. 4. The county's emergency management agency will bring a draft bylaw expanding the use of mandatory masks to council early in August.

